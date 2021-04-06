Greg Hardy says he’s fighting at UFC 264, hints at contest with Tai Tuivasa

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy says that he is preparing to fight at UFC 264 this summer, and he hinted at a matchup against Tai Tuivasa.

Hardy hasn’t fought since December when he suffered a TKO loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal. Prior to that, Hardy had won back-to-back fights over Maurice Greene and Yorgan de Castro as he looked to close in on the UFC heavyweight division’s top-15 rankings. The loss to Tybura was a temporary setback for the former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers defensive end, but he is planning on getting back into the Octagon in the next few months and build a new win streak after losing to Tybura.

On Tuesday, Hardy took to his social media to announce that he is preparing for a fight at UFC 264. While “The Prince of War” didn’t officially confirm his opponent, he hinted that it would be “Australia’s favorite son,” and that points to him facing off against Tuivasa.

Getting ready for July 10th. It’s on contract signed and the prince is locked and loaded. Bout to drop a couple of the grade American super spiller G bombs on Australia’s favorite son #nobiden

Unlike Hardy, who is coming off of a loss in his last fight, Tuivasa is coming off of back-to-back wins over Stefan Struve and Harry Hunsucker. He knocked both of those fighters out in the first round and he will look to do the same thing to Hardy this summer if this is indeed the fight. Prior to Tuivasa’s current win steak, he had lost three straight fights and fell out of the top-15 at heavyweight. The winner of a potential Hardy vs. Tuivasa fight at UFC 264 would no doubt be banging on the door of entering the bottom of the rankings.

It’s worth pointing out that Hardy called out Tuivasa, so it appears he’s getting his wish.

Who do you think would win a heavyweight fight between Greg Hardy and Tai Tuivasa?