Glover Teixeira reflects on failed guillotine against Jiri Prochazka: “I feel like crying watching it”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has reflected on his loss to Jiri Prochazka.

Last Saturday night at UFC 275, fans were witness to one of the greatest title fights in promotion history. Teixeira looked to make the first title defense of his light-heavyweight strap against Prochazka. The Brazilian won the title with a win over Jan Blachowicz last October.

Despite heading into the contest as a big underdog, the Brazilian fought his heart out in the headliner. Heading into the fifth round, Teixeira was up on the scorecards. To start the fifth frame, the champion rocked the challenger badly on the feet.

Instead of searching for the knockout, Glover Teixeira brought the fight to the mat with a failed guillotine attempt. Jiri Prochazka famously escaped and wound up submitting the champion later in the round.

Now, on the Trocação Franca podcast, Glover Teixeira has reflected on the decision to try and submit Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian revealed that he believed he jumped the gun by going for the submission. The 42-year-old also expressed his regret over the failed choke.

“He put his head down and his neck fell right into my guillotine. I didn’t go for it, he gave it to me. I could have been more patient, of course, I kind of jumped the gun. But the same way he caught me later — we think that when someone is hurt and tired you’ll catch him with a guillotine and he’ll tap quickly, sometimes he goes out quickly too.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Glover Teixeira continued, “I’ve always said this, anyone can submit anyone [in MMA]. You can put Roger Gracie in there, who has the best jiu-jitsu in the world. If someone knocks him down and he’s hurt, you can get him with a rear-naked choke. You’ll compete in jiu-jitsu with Rodolfo Vieira and you won’t catch him, I bet that, but it happens in MMA. And it happened with me. But the guillotine, man — I feel like crying watching it again. F*ck.”

What do you think about Glover Teixeira’s comments about his loss to Jiri Prochazka? Sound off in the comments below!

