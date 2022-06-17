Boxing legend Mike Tyson opens up on airplane punching incident: “I shouldn’t have done that”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up about the punching incident which occurred on an airplane.

Tyson was involved in an altercation with a passenger on a JetBlue flight on April 20th of this year. The former heavyweight champion made headlines after repeatedly punching a passenger seated behind him on the flight which was headed for Florida.

An eyewitness reported Tyson was cordial with the passenger and took selfies with him before asking him to leave him alone, the man ignored the warning, which eventually led to the altercation.

In speaking on the ‘Hotboxin with Mike Tyson’ podcast, Tyson, 55, shared:

“He was f****** with me, man. I shouldn’t even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad that I take public planes but what am I gonna do on a f*** plane with my friends?”

It was announced by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office on May 11 that Tyson would not face charges for the altercation.

‘MMA Fighting‘ posted to ‘Twitter’ Tyson’s further comment:

“I shouldn’t have done that, but I was irritated, tired, high and pissed off”

All in all it sounds like the boxing legend was having a bad day. Luckily for Tyson no charges were laid.

Of course this was not the 1st incident the boxing legend has had to contend with. Tyson was convicted of rape way back in 1992 and did jail time for that offense. And no one can forget Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

As for what is next for Mike Tyson, he claims he’s going to get back in the ring for another boxing match. The question then becomes who will be his opponent? Rumours have it that it could be Logan Paul, Evander Holyfield or Tyson Fury.

Would you like to see Tyson fight again? Who would you pick to be his opponent?

