Chael Sonnen warns heavyweights against fighting Tom Aspinall: “You’re all getting punched up”

Chael Sonnen has continued to champion his client UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall.

Last month, ‘The Bad Guy’ implored the Brit to talk more on the microphone. Specifically, Sonnen had an issue with Aspinall opining that he doesn’t deserve a title shot. On his YouTube channel, the former UFC title challenger stated:

“Aspinall does interviews like a 13-year-old fan,” said Sonnen. “Aspinall cuts an interview that he should not receive a title shot. Somebody else should, he’s not ready for it. All right, we got a young guy who wants to show a sense of humility, who never should have done an interview that said that. But everybody’s gotta have a mistake before they can make a correction.”

Chael Sonnen continued:

“If I had time and he hadn’t pissed me off so bad, I would offer, ‘Don’t ever say anything else, every interview and press conference that you go to, I will show up with a bullhorn and make a whole big scene of it. You stand there and don’t say anything, I will have you fighting for the belt within 12 months.’ That’s the plan anyway, that you’re getting in the way of!”

In response, Tom Aspinall took to social media to reveal he had no plans of accepting Chael Sonnen’s advice. However, it seems that the two must’ve made an agreement behind the scenes. Now, on Twitter, ‘The Bad Guy’ has sent out a plethora of tweets pumping up the heavyweight.

Chael Sonnen put out multiple posts earlier today boasting about Tom Aspinall’s skills. Furthermore, he also referenced the Brit’s next opponent, Curtis Blaydes. He stated that Aspinall’s opponents are scouting cornermen who are good at throwing in the towel.

You wanna get into a growth business? FEATHER DUSTERS. Because MY GUY,

TOM ASPINALL, is gonna need a LOTTA clean space on the mantle-piece for all his belts… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

TOM ASPINALL is SO TOUGH he killed off the LAST FIVE LETTERS of his FIRST NAME! I've seen his BIRTH CERTIFICATE!!!

Sez "THOMAS"! Where did that MONSTER bury "HOMAS"??? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

What do TOM ASPINALL'S OPPONENTS and a DODGY DELIVERY PIZZA have in common?

They are ALL WELL DONE — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

I once witnessed TOM ASPINALL

KNOCK OUT

a

JOBBER'S TEETH

and then

KICK

HIM

for

MUMBLIN'!!!! TOUGH! I assure you — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

Y'wanna avoid a

TOM ASPINALL

FIVE-STAR

BEATIN'??? -Hide in the

LIBRARY He's not a Reader — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

ASPINALL

(Well, Chael repping Aspinall tbh)

SEZ BIG GUYS LINE UP LITTLE GUYS BUNCH UP YOU'RE ALL GETTIN'

SHINED UP YOU'RE ALL GETTIN'

PUNCHED UP — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

ASPINALL (Me again)

SEZ: DON'T STARE

HAVE A CARE

I'LL MUSS YA HAIR

FALL DOWN THERE — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

ASPINALL'S

opponents are scouting cornermen who are good at THROWIN'

IN

TOWELS Got a good arm?

Apply at#CurtisBlaydes — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 17, 2022

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments? Are you looking forward to Tom Aspinall’s next fight? Sound off in the comments below!

