Glover Teixeira claims Israel Adesanya will have a conversation with Dana White “to get away” from fighting Alex Pereira

Glover Teixeira thinks Israel Adesanya will avoid fighting his teammate Alex Pereira at all costs.

Pereira and Adesanya fought twice in kickboxing with the Brazilian winning both including one by KO. Since then, ‘The Last Stylebender’ made the move to MMA and has become a UFC champion, this while Pereira just recently got back into MMA and is now 2-0 in the UFC. The Brazilian is set to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 on July 2 and should he win, many expect he will face Adesanya next. However, for Teixeira, he doubts the middleweight champ will accept the fight against Pereira.

“I don’t know, that’s what we think, that’s what we hope because he’s right there. Adesanya and him would be a great fight but it all depends on all situations, Dana and Adesanya if he really wants to take that fight…,” Teixeira said at UFC 275 media day about Adesanya-Pereira. “You think about it Adesanya fought him with kickboxing gloves and he knows how hard he hits, and with MMA gloves, it’s like (wow). I don’t know if he’s going to take that fight that easy. He’s going to have a conversation with Dana White trying to get away from that fight. When you lose to a guy two times, man, you know how dangerous he is, how hard he hits. Look at Adesanya vs. Blachowicz, his best chance to beat Alex is standup and he already lost two times. It’s going to be tough for him to fight Alex.”

Although Glover Teixeira doesn’t think Israel Adesanya wants to fight Alex Pereira, if the scrap is made, it would be a massive fight given their history. However, before it can come to fruition both Adesanya and Pereira will need to win their respective fights at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

