Gilbert Burns returns to the gym, receives “the best advice” from Robbie Lawler

Gilbert Burns is already back in the gym and receiving comeback advice from former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Burns was in action in the main event of UFC 258 last weekend, when he challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. Burns managed to drop Usman in the fight’s opening round, but Usman surged back in round two and ultimately stopped burns in round three.

While this was a devastating loss for Burns, he is already back to training in pursuit of his goal of becoming a UFC champion. He’s also receiving comeback advice from the division’s former champ Lawler, who was counted out many times before finally capturing a UFC belt in 2014.

“My guy [Robbie Lawler] always with the best advice,” Burns wrote on Twitter alongside some photos of his return to his training home of Sanford MMA in South Florida.

Burns has made no secret of his admiration for Lawler, who has been fighting at the highest level of the sport for two decades. In fact, Burns revealed his plans to emulate Lawler at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, mere hours after his loss to Usman.

“The way I see it right now, I just want to do it like Robbie Lawler,” Burns said after losing to Usman. “[Lawler] was the only guy, if I’m not wrong, that lost to Johnny Hendricks and then just got right back, fought again, and became a champion.

“I hope I don’t get a crazy suspension, and I go back and rest, stay with my family a little bit,” Burns added. “I just want to fight as quick as I can. I know I can do it, and it was almost done, but I cannot make those mistakes and become a champion.”

