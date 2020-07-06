Gilbert Burns issues scathing response to Nate Diaz following UFC 251 headliner diss

Gilbert Burns has fired back at Nate Diaz after the ‘Stockton Slugger’ suggested that fans now have a “real fight” in Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman.

Diaz was highly critical of Burns receiving a title shot before disaster struck the previously scheduled UFC 251 headliner.

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.” – Nate Diaz had posted on Twitter following the initial news of the Burns vs. Usman booking.

As mentioned above, disaster struck the UFC 251 main event on Friday evening when it was reported that Gilbert Burns had tested positive for Covid-19. That news of course meant that he was out of his scheduled title fight with Kamaru Usman.

Thankfully for fight fans, the UFC was able to come to terms with Jorge Masvidal to take the Usman fight on short notice next weekend.

‘Gamebred’ passed his initial testing earlier this evening and is now on route to the event.

Despite losing to Masvidal in his most recent effort at UFC 244, Nate Diaz admitted he was happy to see ‘Gamebred’ step in for Usman, as it meant fans now have a “real fight”.

Obviously those comments from Diaz did not sit well with the streaking welterweight contender, as Gilbert Burns fired back at the Stockton native with the following message.

Real? I would maul you! I will out grapple you and out box you.. and I slap you up don’t talk abt real https://t.co/O8aQ5d8uEi — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 6, 2020

“Real? I would maul you! I will out grapple you and out box you… and slap you up. Don’t talk about real.”

Gilbert Burns is currently riding a six-fight win streak, his latest being a dominant decision victory over former welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley.

Would you like to see a future fight between Nate Diaz and Gilbert Burns following their recent trash talk? How do you think a fight between the pair would play out? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 5, 2020