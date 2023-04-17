Gilbert Burns calls out Dustin Poirier for UFC 288, ‘The Diamond’ responds

Gilbert Burns is looking to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 288.

After Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush was postponed, Dana White announced they would be making a new fight to serve as the co-main event of UFC 288. He also revealed the scrap would likely feature Gilbert Burns, and after that, ‘Durinho’ and Belal Muhammad began taking shots at each other on social media.

As the two began tweeting at one another saying they would fight at UFC 288, Muhammad reportedly asked for the scrap to be a catchweight which Burns wasn’t a fan of. Muhammad said due to him having Ramadan he wanted the fight to be at a catchweight which Burns declined.

That’s the fight game! To call someone out you have to man up and make weight! That’s not the friends game! I’m not your friend! Make weight and we fight! Don’t blame your religion as an excuse to don’t make weight! Be a professional — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 17, 2023

With the Muhammad fight potentially not happening at UFC 288, Burns took to social media to call out Poirier to move up to welterweight to face him. He believes it would be a fun fight and one the fans would like to see.

All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog! May 6 I suppose to fight Belal for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect ✊🏾 #ufc288 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 17, 2023