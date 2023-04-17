Belal Muhammad Dustin Poirier Gilbert Burns UFC

Gilbert Burns calls out Dustin Poirier for UFC 288, ‘The Diamond’ responds

By Cole Shelton - April 17, 2023
Gilbert Burns, Dustin Poirier

Gilbert Burns is looking to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 288.

After Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush was postponed, Dana White announced they would be making a new fight to serve as the co-main event of UFC 288. He also revealed the scrap would likely feature Gilbert Burns, and after that, ‘Durinho’ and Belal Muhammad began taking shots at each other on social media.

As the two began tweeting at one another saying they would fight at UFC 288, Muhammad reportedly asked for the scrap to be a catchweight which Burns wasn’t a fan of. Muhammad said due to him having Ramadan he wanted the fight to be at a catchweight which Burns declined.

“That’s the fight game! To call someone out you have to man up and make weight! That’s not the friends game! I’m not your friend! Make weight and we fight! Don’t blame your religion as an excuse to don’t make weight! Be a professional,” Burns tweeted.

With the Muhammad fight potentially not happening at UFC 288, Burns took to social media to call out Poirier to move up to welterweight to face him. He believes it would be a fun fight and one the fans would like to see.

“All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog! May 6 I suppose to fight Belal for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect  #ufc288,” Burns added.

After Burns’ tweet, Poirier took to social media to respond to Burns and said he could make 170lbs no problem. But, the sticking point for him is the money as he wants to get paid a decent amount to take a fight on short notice.

“Respect Gilbert  I can make 170 no problem, I’m not really in fight shape but (money) talks,” Poirier responded.

As of right now, Gilbert Burns does not have an opponent for UFC 288, but all signs point to him being on the card. He is coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal back at UFC 287 on April 8 and is already looking to be back in the Octagon. Prior to the win over Masvidal, he submitted Neil Magny at UFC 283 in January.

Who would you like to see Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 288?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

