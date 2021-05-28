Georges St-Pierre reveals the rules for now nixed Oscar De La Hoya Boxing Match

Georges St-Pierre has revealed what the rules would’ve been had he boxed Oscar De La Hoya.

After De La Hoya talked about a return he said he wanted to box the best and it was revealed he was set to box St-Piere. However, the UFC and Dana White blocked that from happening which the former welterweight and middleweight champion said was his dream fight. Had the fight happened, however, the rules would’ve been much different as they would’ve boxed two-minute rounds with bigger gloves among other rules.

“The problem with UFC, it’s a really serious sport that you can be really badly damaged. In boxing there are ways of tweaking it. For example, I was offered to have a fight with Oscar De La Hoya, but the rules were different because we were both retired,” St-Pierre told MMA Joe (via BoxingScene).

“It would’ve been bigger gloves, two-minute rounds, eight rounds. So the terms were different to accommodate, to make it more like a show,” St-Pierre continued. “It’s less dangerous. Part of the profit, part of our purses would have been given to a charity. Unfortunately, it did not happen, but it would have been fun. It’s a different form of entertainment, and with boxing you can tweak it like this — you can change the gloves — in MMA you can’t really do that.”

Georges St-Pierre has not fought since UFC 217 when he made his return and submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight belt. Due to health reasons, he announced his retirement from the sport. Yet, he has hinted at a potential return against Khabib Nurmagomedov but with “The Eagle” retired it seems highly unlikely we will ever see the Canadian back inside the Octagon.

Who do you think would’ve won the boxing match between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya?