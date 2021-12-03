Geoff Neal arrested for DWI on Thanksgiving

Geoff Neal has run into some legal troubles ahead of his next fight.

The 31-year old Neal was arrested on Thanksgiving this past week according to MMA Junkie who received Texas police reports. Per the documents filed by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Neal was arrested at 3:47 AM where he was found driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The UFC welterweight contender’s bond was set to $1,000 and he would be released at 8:08 PM on the Nov. 25 holiday.

Geoff Neal (13-4) will attempt to rebound off the first losing streak of his career when returning to action at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. As of right now, “Handz of Steel’s” main card clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio remains intact. Neal has yet to comment on his arrest.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson became the first man to defeat Neal in his UFC career in Dec. 2020. To follow up his first main event appearance, Neal would drop a second consecutive unanimous decision to Neil Magny.

Joining the UFC in 2018 after earning his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, Geoff Neal would win his first five UFC bouts – all but one coming via finish. Currently ranked No. 12 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings, a win over the No. 14 ranked Ponzibbio would get the Fortis MMA product right back on track.