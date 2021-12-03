Nate Diaz wants to return at UFC 270 in Anaheim, scoffs at the idea of fighting Colby Covington

You can add Colby Covington to the list of names that Nate Diaz will not be competing against in his final UFC fight.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) has one fight left on his current contract with the UFC and has not yet come to terms with the organization on any form of extension. With that being said, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ is eager to get back in the Octagon and has expressed interest in multiple opponents.

Among the names dropped by Nate Diaz were Kamaru Usman, Vicente Luque and Tony Ferguson. All three of those fighters seemingly expressed interest in fighting the youngest Diaz brother, but nothing was offered by the UFC.

Instead, Dana White and company came back at Diaz with the offer of fighting “rookie” Khamzat Chimaev.

Nate was insulted by the proposition and voiced his disgust during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“They’re coming at me with Khamzat, and I’m like, ‘hold on, don’t disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.’ I’m cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don’t even talk my name.”

During that same interview, Nate Diaz stated his desire to fight ASAP but added that he wants someone in the top five.

“Top five, top five. I’m fighting a top five guy ASAP. Let’s do January in, where’s the January fight?” The interviewer suggested there is a event (UFC 270) slated for Anaheim in January, to which Diaz replied, “Anaheim. Yeah.”

When pressed with for which top five fighter he would like to fight next, Nate Diaz responded with the following words.

“You mother f*ckers spit it. You’re all scared anyway.”

The interviewer then questioned if recent UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington would interest Diaz.

“Colby Covington just got his ass whipped,” Diaz replied. “I’ll take the winner of his last fight (Kamaru Usman).”

