Frankie Edgar interested in fighting Aljamain Sterling next

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar says he’s interested in fighting Aljamain Sterling in his bantamweight debut.

Edgar was supposed to fight Cory Sandhagen back at UFC Raleigh in January in what was supposed to be his first fight at 135lbs. But Edgar was pulled from the card and instead fought Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan at featherweight, where he suffered a nasty KO loss to The Korean Zombie. The fight with Sandhagen was subsequently wiped out as a result and Edgar has still yet to make his official bantamweight debut.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan, Edgar admitted that the plan is still to move down to bantamweight, and he said that he’s interested in a fight against the top-ranked Sterling if their timelines match up. Edgar was originally connected to a fight against Sterling at UFC 244 this past November but it didn’t happen. Perhaps it could later this year.

“Aljamain’s been saying nobody wants to fight him or this and that. That’s the guy we were supposed to fight on this past card in November. That was a possibility, and it never came about. I believe he had to get surgery. So, that would make sense for me – come back and fight Aljamain in June. I don’t know what his plans are or what he has lined up, but someone along that line I think would be ideal,” Edgar said.

Sterling would be an ideal opponent for Edgar in his bantamweight debut. While it’s a tough matchup for the former lightweight champion on paper against a younger fighter, it would still be a fight against one of the most highly-ranked fighters at 135lbs, which is what Edgar wants. If Edgar was to get by Sterling, he could absolutely jump into title contention right away in the stacked UFC bantamweight division.

Are you interested in seeing Frankie Edgar fight Aljamain Sterling next?