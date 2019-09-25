Aljamain Sterling has surgery, forced to withdraw from rumored Frankie Edgar fight

Aljamain Sterling will not be fighting at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden against Frankie Edgar as initially expected.

Sterling recently took to Instagram to announce he has undergone wrist surgery, and because of that, he has withdrawn from the rumored Frankie Edgar fight.

The surgery was much needed as Aljamain Sterling has been dealing with a Scapholunate ligament tear in his wrist for two years. It is also why he was not cleared to fight in New York before.

“I kept pushing through the injuries’ limits and telling the doctors that I would be fine with not getting surgery,” Aljamain Sterling said. Recently I was offered a HUGE fight, so I was going to push the limits again, despite having less strength than my left hand (I’m right-handed) to fight the legend, Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, at @thegarden!!

“Unfortunately, the NYSAC wouldn’t approve me in time to fight at home for Nov. 2nd. Although the wrist pain got significantly worse from fighting Pedro Munhoz, I was really disappointed but recognized that maybe this was Gods plan for me,” he added. “I’ve been searching for clarity or a sign…maybe this was it.

“Either way, I was ready to risk it all again for a dream come true fight against a legend in my hometown!! I risked it before, right? So why not do it again, as my homecoming to FINALLY fight at home?!,” Aljamain Sterling concluded.

Whether or not Frankie Edgar will make his bantamweight debut at UFC 244 is unknown. But, if he does, it will not be against Aljamain Sterling as he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The hope for the New York native is that this surgery will finally allow him to fight in his home state.

Who do you think Aljamain Sterling should fight when he returns to the Octagon following his surgery?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/24/2019.