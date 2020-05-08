Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik winner will be in line for title shot, says Dana White

Dana White confirmed the winner of the UFC 249 heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will be in line for a title shot.

The UFC president was asked this week by the media prior to UFC 249 what is happening with the heavyweight division. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic said this week he won’t fight again until he gets a full training camp in, further delaying his trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier, and White admitted the promotion could possibly strip Miocic of his belt.

That could be good news for the winner of Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik, who will be in a great position in the UFC’s heaviest weight class with a big win on Saturday at UFC 249. Speaking to the media scrum the day before the event, White said that the winner of this featured heavyweight bout will be next in line before Cormier for a title shot.

“The division has to move on for all the other people. We want to do that trilogy fight, and then you got the winner of the Ngannou vs. Rozensturik fight waiting in the wings, too. People are waiting. It’s the right thing to do,” White said about pushing Miocic to fight soon.

At this point in time, the UFC has not made any decision on stripping Miocic on the belt, and considering how dominant he has been as a champion, it would seem that’s the last resort. It seems more likely the UFC will be trying its best to convince Miocic to fight again as soon as possible against DC so the rest of the heavyweights can move on with their career. As much as Miocic vs. DC 3 needs to happen next, there are plenty of other heavyweights who are waiting for their shot to prove they’re the best in the world.

Who do you think wins, Francis Ngannou or Jairzinho Rozenstruik?