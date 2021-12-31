Video | Joe Solecki submits Donald Cerrone at FURY Pro Grappling 3

UFC lightweight Joe Solecki submitted veteran Donald Cerrone during their submission-only bout at FURY Pro Grappling 3 last night.

FURY Pro Grappling 3 produced another fascinating evening of entertainment on the mats on Thursday with a whole host of familiar faces taking part. Some were victorious and others fell short but given the relative stakes, it was still a nice showcase for everyone involved.

One of the most intriguing contests of the night saw Joe Solecki lock horns with Donald Cerrone. In the end, the youngster prevailed over his elder with a rear-naked choke submission win at 3:17 of their bout.

As you can imagine, Cerrone was as humble as ever in defeat.

Here are the ruleset and scoring criteria for Thursday’s #FURYpro3 grappling featuring Carla Esparza, Craig Jones, Donald Cerrone, and more. pic.twitter.com/DyAVLgwDUg — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 28, 2021

Given the continued growth and popularity of mixed martial arts as a whole, we wouldn’t be surprised to see events like this go from strength to strength in 2022 and beyond.

When it comes to Donald Cerrone, though, there are still plenty of questions to be answered. The man known as “Cowboy” fought just once in 2021, in what proved to be a losing effort against Alex Morono. The loss marked his sixth consecutive fight without a win, with recent rumours suggesting he could get back in there in March to take on rising star Paddy Pimblett.

Solecki, meanwhile, dropped a split decision back in October against Jared Gordon to drop his overall pro record to 11-3.

These two individuals are quite clearly heading on very different paths in their careers but on this night, it was nice to see them collide – as was the case for everyone who competed.

