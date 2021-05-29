Francis Ngannou reflects on title-earning knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reflected on his title-earning knockout of Stipe Miocic earlier this afternoon.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) and Miocic ( MMA) squared off for a second time in the headliner of March’s UFC 260 event in Las Vegas. The pair had initially collided at UFC 220 in January of 2018, with Miocic retaining his heavyweight title by way of unanimous decision.

Francis Ngannou had entered his rematch with Stipe Miocic sporting a four fight win streak, with all of those victories coming by way of first round knockout. Although he was not able to keep his streak of first round finishes alive at UFC 260, ‘The Predator’ was able to earn a fight-ending finish just moments into the second round.

After landing a big right hand that dropped the Cleveland native, Ngannou promptly put Miocic away for good with another big punch once he returned to his feet.

It was an unforgettable moment for Francis Ngannou and his team, one which he will cherish for multiple reasons.

Thank you all around the world for the support and love. Unforgettable moments brother @USMAN84kg. More to come. (2/2) #blessed #love #thepredator — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 29, 2021

“Nothing worth more than having someone who has your back and cares about you. March 27th was great not only because I won the UFC heavyweight world title, not only because I avenged my loss against the heavy GOAT, but mostly because I felt secure and safe and loved by people surrounding me and my family, friends and fans who made everything happen. Thank you all around the world for the support and love. Unforgettable moments brother Kamaru Usman. More to come.” – Ngannou wrote on Twitter.

Francis Ngannou is now expected to make his first title defense in a rematch against Derrick Lewis this August in Houston. ‘The Predator’ and ‘The Black Beast’ originally met at UFC 226 in July of 2018, with Lewis emerging victorious by way of decision in a lackluster fight.