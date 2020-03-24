Francis Ngannou and business partners now selling ‘affordable hand sanitizer’

Hand sanitizer is currently in short supply. UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is here to help.

Speaking on Instagram on Tuesday, Ngannou announced that he’s teamed up with a some business partners to begin producing and selling “affordable hand sanitizer.”

See this announcement from Ngannou below:

“With our world under attack from #Coronavirus, it’s times like these we need to come together. That’s why my business partners @cryopainrelief and I are teaming up to provide affordable hand sanitizer for you, or anyone you know, starting now. Head to the link in my bio and use my code Ngannou20 for a 20% discount. I will also ask my fellow athletes for support in this fight by reaching out to @CPRGel, expressing you want to help, and they will get in touch with you. Stay safe everyone!” – Francis Ngannou on Instagram.

While some fans are likely to accuse Ngannou and his business partners of attempting to cash in on this crisis and the supply shortages it has created, it seems that the heavyweight contender’s heart is probably in the right place. This is a product people need, and if he’s selling it a low price, it’s probably helpful in the grand scheme.

