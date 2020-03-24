UFC 249 full card betting odds revealed

The sportsbooks have released the full card betting odds for UFC 249 after UFC president Dana White confirmed the event will still go on.

White said on Monday to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! that the UFC will still hold UFC 249, which includes a main event featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the UFC lightweight title. The event was originally set for Brooklyn, New York, but will be moved due to the coronavirus outbreak. The UFC president also confirmed it will be a full card and that the promotion knows where the card will take place, though he can’t announce it yet.

The sportsbooks caught wind of the UFC’s plans to hold the card and decided to release the full card odds for it. Note that the odds for UFC Columbus and UFC Portland, which were both up and available to bet on, were pulled when the UFC was forced to postpone both events. UFC 249 is the next card with odds to bet on for sports bettors.

Check out the full UFC 249 odds below (via BestFightOdds.com).

Khabib Nurmagomedov -345

Tony Ferguson +245

Rose Namajunas -185

Jessica Andrade +145

Calvin Kattar -155

Jeremy Stephens +115

Magomed Ankalaev -220

Ion Cutelaba +185

Ronaldo Souza -175

Uriah Hall +135

Belal Muhammad -110

Lyman Good -110

Ben Rothwell -185

Gian Villante +160

Karl Roberson -115

Makhmud Muradov -105

Sijara Eubanks -155

Sarah Moras +135

Ottman Azaitar -125

Khama Worthy +105

Umar Nurmagomedov -175

Hunter Azure +150

As of right now, UFC 249 is a go according to White. Of course, much could change in the next few weeks. The promotion was fully expecting to hold UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland until the government and/or athletic commissions stepped in and nixed the events. White and the UFC have remained adamant throughout the last few weeks that the show will go on, and as of right now UFC 249 will still be held. We just don’t know where.

Who is your money on at UFC 249?