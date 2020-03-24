UFC 249 full card betting odds revealed

The sportsbooks have released the full card betting odds for UFC 249 after UFC president Dana White confirmed the event will still go on.
White said on Monday to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! that the UFC will still hold UFC 249, which includes a main event featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the UFC lightweight title. The event was originally set for Brooklyn, New York, but will be moved due to the coronavirus outbreak. The UFC president also confirmed it will be a full card and that the promotion knows where the card will take place, though he can’t announce it yet.
The sportsbooks caught wind of the UFC’s plans to hold the card and decided to release the full card odds for it. Note that the odds for UFC Columbus and UFC Portland, which were both up and available to bet on, were pulled when the UFC was forced to postpone both events. UFC 249 is the next card with odds to bet on for sports bettors.
Check out the full UFC 249 odds below (via BestFightOdds.com).
Khabib Nurmagomedov -345
Tony Ferguson +245
Rose Namajunas -185
Jessica Andrade +145
Calvin Kattar -155
Jeremy Stephens +115
Magomed Ankalaev -220
Ion Cutelaba +185
Ronaldo Souza -175
Uriah Hall +135
Belal Muhammad -110
Lyman Good -110
Ben Rothwell -185
Gian Villante +160
Karl Roberson -115
Makhmud Muradov -105
Sijara Eubanks -155
Sarah Moras +135
Ottman Azaitar -125
Khama Worthy +105
Umar Nurmagomedov -175
Hunter Azure +150
As of right now, UFC 249 is a go according to White. Of course, much could change in the next few weeks. The promotion was fully expecting to hold UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland until the government and/or athletic commissions stepped in and nixed the events. White and the UFC have remained adamant throughout the last few weeks that the show will go on, and as of right now UFC 249 will still be held. We just don’t know where.
Who is your money on at UFC 249?