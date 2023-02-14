Former UFC champion Jose Aldo claims a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather is in the works: “His side has already agreed, my side too”

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo is claiming a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather is in the works.

Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA) retired from the UFC in September of 2022 after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA) at UFC 278. The Brazilian had an illustrious career with the promotion, winning 18 straight fights and reigned with the UFC featherweight belt through a record of seven title defenses.

Upon leaving the UFC, Aldo turned his attention to boxing and at 36, won his professional boxing debut this past weekend against Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano via decision at the Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The three judges scored the bout unanimously in favor of Aldo, with scores of 60-54, 59-55 and 60-54.

Jose Aldo is currently lined up to box former UFC opponent Jeremy Stephens (29-21 MMA), in Jorge Masvidal’s “Gamebred Boxing 4” event this April.

But Aldo and his team want it to be known that they are now in talks with Mayweather to book a match for later this year, possibly in Saudi Arabia.

It was during a recent interview with ‘MMA Fighting‘ that Aldo revealed the news:

“His side has already agreed, my side too. We’re now waiting for (the promoters) to get the deal done. It might be an exhibition on (Mayweather’s) side, but not for me. It’s punch to the face like always. He knows that.”

Although the 45-year-old Mayweather retired back in 2017, with a perfect 50-0 record, he has gone on to take part in several exhibition fights.

Mayweather is currently set to face former Bellator fighter, Aaron Chalimers (5-2 MMA) later this month.

Would you like to see a Jose Aldo vs Floyd Mayweather match-up in the ring?

