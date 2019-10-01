Former Jackson-Wink striking coach goes ballistic on Jon Jones and Mike Winkeljohn

Former Jackson-Wink striking coach Frank Lester wrote a scathing post on his social media ripping coach Mike Winkeljohn and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

In the post, Lester said that both Winkeljohn and Jones did him “dirtier” than anyone else ever has, and accused Jones of owing him $13,000 in payment for duties from his last title fight. Lester says he is no longer part of the team as a result.

Here’s what Lester wrote on Instagram.

“After 3 different houses, being screwed over by the best team in the world —->> (@jacksonwink_mma) & No.1 lb for lb fighter on the planet @jonnybones on over $13k on his last title fight, myself, my wife & our children Jordan, Braden, & baby on the way Arya, finally have a home big enough for all of us. I have no regrets, I did my job and everybody who has followed my journey knows I did my job, Jon Jones & Mike Winkeljohn just did me dirtier that I have ever even seen in this fight game. But good always prevails over evil and we have a home big enough for all of us. I will be opening TANK Mixed Martial Arts In the next 6 months and we are going to takeover the beautiful city of Albuquerque New Mexico! Karma is real. And Jon, it’s on site with me & you & you know that. You stole from my family. You got me fired from my job for no reason and for that I am grateful bc I will never work for a crook like Mike Winkelloser again. I’m 10X ‘s the coach you’ve ever been. You just bought out Greg’s name and unfortunately JACKSONS was out in the control of a dirtbag. But fuck you all very much! The only@thing that comes to Ming when I hear your names are, cowardice & deceit. It’s on site JBJ. So keep that security close F><k boy we both know you ain’t no real one. Real@ones don’t steal from pregnant woman & their families. #WARcertified #TANKLIFE #OnSite #RUNit #JBJ”

This is not the first sign of dysfunction in Team Jackson-Wink as Lester previously criticized Winkeljohn. However, he stayed on at the gym until now. Winkeljohn has publicly feuded with several past fighters at the gym, including former Jackson-Wink staple Donald Cerrone. Still, he remains one of the top coaches at the team he and Greg Jackson built.

As for Jon Jones, he is currently awaiting the UFC to book him for his next fight, with Chris Weidman being the most recent fighter to call him out. It will be interesting to see if he responds to Lester or if he doesn’t give him a public response to these accusations.

