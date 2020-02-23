Floyd Mayweather would rematch Conor McGregor if the money’s right

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather says he is open to a rematch against UFC superstar Conor McGregor provided the money’s right.

Mayweather and McGregor first met in the summer of 2017 for a boxing superfight that shattered all sorts of financial records. Though Mayweather totally outclassed McGregor in that fight and finished him via 10th-round TKO, there have always been rumors that a rematch could eventually happen due to the sheer amount of money that is potentially available for both men to make.

Speaking to TMZ, Mayweather was asked if he is open to fighting McGregor in a boxing match for a second time. “Money” said that he’s open to it as long as he gets paid what he feels he’s worth.

“Man, sh*t. If they pay I’m there to play,” Mayweather said.

“And if they’re paying cash, Conor I’ll whip your ass. Again.”

McGregor recently returned to the Octagon at UFC 246 and picked up a massive knockout win over Donald Cerrone that saw him reemerge as one of the biggest superstars in all of sports. UFC president Dana White says he wants McGregor to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next, but Nurmagomedov still has to get by Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 first.

Even though McGregor seems to be in line for a potential UFC title shot, the possibility of a boxing rematch with Mayweather cannot be written off simply because of the amount of money that could be made by all parties involved. Mayweather is currently retired and has plenty of money that he never has to work another day in his life, but the potential to add an extra hundred million or more in a second McGregor fight could be tempting enough for him to make a comeback.

Would you be interested in a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor?