Anthony Joshua salutes “gladiators” Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder following Saturday’s rematch

The current WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has paid his respects to fellow heavyweight titans, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury following their anticipated rematch.

On Saturday February 22nd, “The Gyspy King” and “The Bronze Bomber” faced off in their blockbuster rematch at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Unlike their first contest, which resulted in a draw, Tyson Fury sealed the TKO win in the seventh round this time around.

The fellow British fighter and unified heavyweight champion gave a metaphorical head nod to the two fighters today. On his Instagram story, Joshua posted a picture of each fighter separately with the caption “Gladiator.”

The next possible fight on everyone’s radar is a battle between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. A matchup between the Brits would shatter records and settle who is the best heavyweight fighter, once and for all.

However, since beating Andy Ruiz Jr for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles in 2019, Joshua will have to juggle upcoming title defences. Meanwhile, Fury may have to honour a trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder. Their fighting obligations could push a potential showdown into 2021. This timeframe will also be heavily dependent on contract negotiations and percentages.

Since his statement victory against Wilder, Fury has being called out by fighting candidates, left right and centre. Even MMA titans, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou want to touch gloves with the heavyweight champ. However, ‘The Gypsy King‘ is convinced that an Anthony Joshua fight is inevitable:

“I will give that big dosser Joshua a chance and then give him what I gave Wilder,” said Fury (via ESPN). “I have said for years that these muscle-beach bums can’t hit me. I showed it tonight.”

In the meantime, Joshua is expected to fight Bulgarian heavyweight, Kubrat Pulev. It is likely they will face off in June at the new Tottenham stadium in North London. Who do you want to see Tyson Fury face next? Sound off in the comments below!