Floyd Mayweather Sr. says he will ‘whoop Dana White’s ass’ if Floyd Jr. fights for UFC

Floyd Mayweather recently announced online that he is coming out of retirement to fight two more times. While no fight is formally announced, it is speculated that the boxing superstar will be working in some semblance with the UFC.

Images of Mayweather spotted court-side with UFC President Dana White only fuelled rumours that the boxer will be working with the MMA promotion.

The possibility of Mayweather fighting in the UFC came as a shock to many, including his father Floyd Mayweather Sr. During an interview with Fight Hub TV, the boxer’s father discussed this idea.

”We usually talk but I ain’t heard nothing from him. It’s a big surprise to me,” Mayweather Sr. said regarding his son’s announcement that he will be returning to fight.

When asked about White and Mayweather Jr’s budding relationship, Mayweather Sr. disapproved of a potential MMA bout.

“It better not be MMA,” he said.

“I don’t think he’d take it because I’d go in there and whoop Dana White’s ass! F**k yeah I will. I’d whoop the s**t out of him.

“Even though Floyd is a grown man, I’d be the grown one that’d take over that. Sure will.”

Dana White has been sceptical in the past of boxing stars trying their hand at MMA. Most recently, he shared is disinterest in seeing heavyweight star Tyson Fury move from boxing to MMA.

“Tyson Fury has worked hard his whole life to become one of the top-four fighters in the world in boxing,” White said. “He’s making good money and everything is going great for him. Why would you even want to come over here and attempt this? I don’t think it ends well for him.”

While Floyd Mayweather has been linked to the UFC over the last week, many fans also believe he could wind up rematching Manny Pacquiao in the boxing ring. What do you think is next for the undefeated legend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/25/2019.