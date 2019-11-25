Darren Till believes there is a good chance Tyson Fury will fight in MMA

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is of the belief that there is a good chance Tyson Fury will make the jump over to mixed martial arts – and, therefore, the UFC.

Fury and Till recently filmed themselves working out with one another, and in the immediate aftermath of the footage being released, many fans commented on how slick “The Gypsy King” looked in what was an entirely new environment for him.

The lineal heavyweight boxing champion has his hands full in February with a rematch against Deontay Wilder, but it certainly seems as if his future beyond that is an open book.

During a recent exclusive with BT Sport, Till spoke about what could be in store for Fury.

”I thought to myself, he’s gonna come and learn a few techniques and that’s it,” Till said of Fury (via MMA Mania). “He said to me when we were starting, ‘I’ve come to train hard.’ I was like ‘Okay then.’ He’s come to train, he’s gonna get some training. You’ve seen the video. So I said ‘Tyson, I’m gonna teach you what I think you need to know about MMA. You’re considering this. I’ll teach you what I think you need.’

”I think it’s about 70/30. 70 yes, 30 no,” Till said. “You gotta remember boxing to MMA is very different as well. He’s making a lot of money, he’s a top-three heavyweight. I’d love to see it for the entertainment factor. It’s all about the entertainment and whoever he gets – maybe Stipe wants to fight him and probably thinks he can box him. I don’t think so. But I hope so. But maybe I’d be in on a little percentage of that as Coach Till. We’re the same management, we’re both MTK so no matter what I’m just supporting him, I’m supporting my team.”

