Felicia Spencer reacts following loss to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 27: “I didn’t turn the switch on”

UFC women’s featherweight Felicia Spencer reacted following her loss to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 27, saying “I didn’t turn the switch on.”

Spencer lost a split decision to Dumont on the UFC Vegas 27 main card, with the judges scoring the bout 30-27, 28-29, and 29-28 in favor of the Brazilian. For Spencer, the loss to Dumont gives her the first two-fight losing skid of her career after getting smashed by Amanda Nunes in her previous outing at UFC 250. Overall, Spencer is 2-3 in the UFC now, and with the future of the promotion’s 145lbs division very much in the air, it will be interesting to see what’s next for “The FeeNom” following what was a very tough loss.

Taking to her social media following the defeat to Dumont, Spencer reacted to her defeat, admitting that she just couldn’t pull the trigger and it ended up costing her the victory.

Won’t say the “S” word, just genuinely disappointed with my performance. I didn’t turn the switch on – nobody’s fault but my own. BUT, life goes on. I’m fine. Congratulations to @norma_dumont_mm

At this point, there are less than five featherweights on the UFC roster, including Nunes, Spencer, Dumont, and Danyelle Wolf. It isn’t much of a division — the UFC doesn’t even bother to ask the media for its featherweight rankings — and after the former No. 1 contender just lost in Spencer, it’s fair to question if the weight class will continue to go on considering there are very few contenders for Nunes and her belt. It’s certainly possible that the UFC will keep the division around and give the title shot to Dumont by default, but overall it’s the shallowest division in the UFC and its future is a huge question mark.

What do you think is next for Felicia Spencer following this loss to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 27?