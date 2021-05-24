What’s next for Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt after UFC Vegas 27?

The UFC was back at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night for UFC Vegas 27. In the main event, top-five bantamweight collided as Rob Font took on former champion, Cody Garbrandt.

Font entered the fight coming off the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Marlon Moraes in the first round back in December. Garbrandt, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao.

In the end, it was Font who used his jab to piece up Garbrandt and won a clear-cut decision. Now, after UFC Vegas 27 here is what I think should be next for Font and Garbrandt.

Rob Font

Rob Font is in a weird spot. Although he’s on a four-fight winning streak, he’s not in line for a title shot due to the winner of Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw in July ahead of him. The bantamweight division is also held up until Aljamain Sterling is healthy enough to defend his belt against Petr Yan.

After the win, Font will likely be on the sidelines for a few months at minimum as he waits to see who’s next for him. The logical next fight is to face the loser of Sandhagen-Dillashaw in what could serve as a number one contender bout. The scrap could headline a Fight Night card and happen in the finals months of 2021.

Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt is just 1-4 in his last five and in a unique spot where he could try to drop down to flyweight and make a run there.

Against Font, Garbrandt was just a step behind but still has the KO power to be worried about. However, if he stays at bantamweight the fight to make is to face Sean O’Malley assuming “Suga” gets past Louis Smolka at UFC 264. The two have trash-talked one another for quite some time. It would be a much-needed step up in competition for O’Malley where if he wins, he’d be right there for a title shot. Garbrandt, meanwhile, would get some more hype behind his name if he were to defeat O’Malley.

Who do you think should be next for Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt after UFC Vegas 27?