Fedor Emelianenko shares his take on MMA ring card girls: “Dress them more decent”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmaogomedov recently had some negative comments to make about MMA ring card girls, essentially saying they don’t add anything to the sport. Since “The Eagle” made those comments, a number of other fighters have reacted to what he said, with some agreeing with what Nurmagomedov said but with many others disagreeing. If you ask Emelianenko, who has been around his fair share of MMA events, he has no problem with the ring card girls. The only thing that Emelianenko hopes is that they could be dressed more decently, as he said in a recent interview about it.

“It happened so. The girls are showing the number of the round. Round plates. The only moment is to dress them more decent,” Emelianenko said.

Having said that, Emelianenko was just responding to a question that the reporter asked. “The Last Emperor” made it clear that he holds no ill will towards the ring card girls or anyone else trying to make a living. As far as Emelianenko goes, he has enough other problems in his own personal life that he can’t be bothered to be thinking about things that don’t concern him. In this case, he was asked a question by the media and responded to it. But Emelianenko made it clear that he is too busy with his own life to be worrying about it.

“You know I don’t have what to do, just thinking about the ring girls. I have enough problems and affairs of my team and my family to not fill my head with stupid things,” Emelianenko said.

