Fans take aim at next month’s UFC 288 main card lineup: “Terrible card, they should honestly think about making it a free card”

MMA fans have reacted to the confirmation of UFC 288’s main card – and it’s safe to say that they aren’t happy.

On May 6, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will return to pay-per-view once again. They’ll be doing so with an intriguing card, headlined by a UFC bantamweight championship collision.

In arguably the best division in the sport, Aljamain Sterling will put his crown on the line against the returning Henry Cejudo. The co-main event was scheduled to feature Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush but as per recent reports, that bout has been removed.

After the finalized card was revealed on last Saturday’s Fight Night broadcast, we asked fans what they thought of the line-up.

Terrible card, they should honestly think about making it a free card lol. — WarWizard (@MKfighter19) April 16, 2023

“It looks to be a stinker. Will watch probably tho.”

“With Charles it was a 7, without him a 3”

“It’s a 3/10. Tonight’s main card is better. It’s actually garbage and I’ll put a ton of money on 289 being gash too”

“Very weak PPV but its the UFC and when you watch cards that you think are weak they almost always pop.”

“Good for a fight night but for a PPV it’s a 2/10 for me.”

The UFC 288 problem

When you take Charles Oliveira off of any card, it’s bound to take a hit. The Brazilian’s contest with Dariush will hopefully be rescheduled for UFC 289. But, either way, Sterling and Cejudo have a lot of heavy lifting to do.

It’s worth noting, though, as one fan touched on, that ‘weaker’ cards tend to lead to incredible moments on the night. That’s what UFC president Dana White will be expecting to see, and the same goes for us.

