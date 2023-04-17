Former super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Darren Till

Former super middleweight boxing champion Rocky Fielding has responded to a recent call-out from fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till.

Ever since leaving the UFC, Darren Till has made it clear that he’d be interested in a venture into boxing. While he’ll likely come back to mixed martial arts eventually, it certainly seems as if there are some big paydays out there for him.

‘The Gorilla’ has plenty of targets in mind for when he gets into the squared circle. Most recently, he called out a string of different boxers on social media.

“Carl froch is a long nosed twat.

Rocky fielding is a big lanky s***house.

Tommy fury is a fat f***ing juice head & joe Joyce is a fat miserable c***.

All can get it.

Let’s go trolls.

F***ing s***houses”

Rocky Fielding has since responded, with Till tweeting a comeback of his own.

Carl froch is a long nosed twat.

Rocky fielding is a big lanky shithouse.

Tommy fury is a fat fucking juice head & joe Joyce is a fat miserable cunt.

All can get it.

Let’s go trolls.

Fucking shithouses — D (@darrentill2) April 15, 2023

However and how many? Hahahaha you don’t even train ya fat cunt. Ur out in Marbella doing them shit Tyson fury circuits ya little Mongolian https://t.co/qBFOHvJi2K — D (@darrentill2) April 16, 2023

Fielding: “Let’s see who is one then. July/August Echo Arena. How Ever Many Rounds & Minutes You Want. Let’s Goooooo”

Till: “However and how many? Hahahaha you don’t even train ya fat c***. Ur out in Marbella doing them s*** Tyson fury circuits ya little Mongolian”

Fielding hits back at Till

For those who don’t know, Rocky Fielding is a former WBA super middleweight champion. He finished his pro boxing career with a record of 30-3, which included a loss to Canelo Alvarez back in December 2018.

Some fans are split regarding this potential match-up. Fielding fought as recently as December, but he’ll be turning 36 later this year. As for Till, nobody really knows what he’s going to bring to the table in the world of boxing.

Are you excited by the idea of an all-Scouse clash between Rocky Fielding and Darren Till? If it does happen, who do you expect to get their hand raised? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!