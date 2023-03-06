Fans shouldn’t expect Jon Jones to fulfill his new 8-fight deal with the UFC: “I got at least one more in me”

Jon Jones’ post-fight press conference remarks won’t leave many feeling confident about his long-term UFC future.

Last Saturday night at UFC 285, Jon Jones tore through Ciryl Gane in their Las Vegas main event. It took just two minutes for ‘Bones’ to get Gane to the ground and submit him, ensuring he walked away as the new UFC heavyweight champion.

The praise for Jon, who is now seen as the consensus GOAT, has been universal. That said, some have already opted to look ahead to his immediate future.

The popular opinion is that he will defend his newly won strap against Stipe Miocic during International Fight Week. However, beyond that, there are a whole lot of unknowns.

During his post-fight press conference, Jones hinted at what his supporters can expect from the next few months.

“It is a big victory. But I feel like you’re not the champ unless you defend that belt. I got at least one more in me, and that’s what I’m going to give the fans.”

Jones’ promise

There’s an excellent chance that Jon Jones could walk away from mixed martial arts after a fight with Stipe Miocic. If he wins and does so convincingly, it’s probably even more likely.

The sad thing is that he’s just 35 years old which, while considered old in a lot of other divisions, isn’t really the case at heavyweight.

There are many, many contenders that would be willing to take him on for the belt. Their name value may not be quite as attractive, but it would definitely appease the hardcore fans out there.

What do you think the next twelve months and beyond have in store for Jon Jones? Will we finally see him compete against Stipe Miocic in July? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!