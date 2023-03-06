UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington is ready to fight, likes the idea of ‘Chaos’ vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC president Dana White has shown interest in booking Shavkat Rakhmonov to take on Colby Covington in his next fight.

Last Saturday night, Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted Geoff Neal in what proved to be a sensational encounter at UFC 285. He had to overcome some real adversity, which included getting rocked once or twice, but he persevered and secured the finish late in the bout.

Following the fight, Shavkat made it known on the mic that he’s interested in taking on Colby Covington next.

We haven’t seen ‘Chaos’ in quite some time, dating back to his decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March.

Since then, many have been wondering what he’s going to do next. In Dana’s post-fight press conference, he confirmed that a meeting with Rakhmonov could be on the table.

“I didn’t know that [Shavkat called out Colby], that’s a fun one.”

“I’m not making the fight, I’m just saying, that sounds fun. I didn’t know he did that, but we’ll see.”

Dana was then asked about the current status of Covington, given that it’s been a year since his last appearance in the Octagon.

“Colby is ready to fight. He’s ready to fight anybody. I know we’ve reached out to him for a couple of different fights, and he’s said yes to it. It just didn’t work out.”

Covington vs Rakhmonov

While Colby has already had a handful of chances to become world champion, we imagine he’ll still fancy his chances at the elite level. Sure, he hasn’t fought in over a year, but he has the kind of confidence that means he’ll back himself against just about anyone in the division.

Are you excited by the prospect of seeing Colby Covington square off against Shavkat Rakhmonov? Who would be the favourite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!