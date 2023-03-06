Video | Ian Garry confronted by aggressive man following his TKO win at UFC 285: “I’m a fighter too dog!”

UFC fighter Ian Garry was confronted backstage at UFC 285 following his big win over Song Kenan in Las Vegas.

Last Saturday night, Ian Garry proved why he’s such a fascinating welterweight prospect. The Irish star was already 3-0 in the UFC but at the weekend, he got his second and most emphatic finish to date.

He was dropped by Song Kenan in the first round of their contest, and as such, he was forced to be more aggressive than he has been in his last few outings. He managed that, as ‘The Future’ secured a TKO finish with less than a minute remaining in the contest.

It was another step in the right direction as he took his career record to 11-0. However, as this footage indicates, someone backstage felt the need to try and start some beef with the youngster.

Fan tries to fight Ian Garry outside UFC 285 😳 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/glc6TcM1kK — betr ⚡️Combat (@betrcombat) March 5, 2023

Garry appeared to diffuse the situation after the gentleman in question noted that he was also a fighter. There’s no follow up footage, but we assume the 25-year-old was able to carry on his evening in relative peace.

Garry’s big step

It doesn’t seem as if Ian did anything wrong in this particular incident. If anything, the worst thing he did all weekend was repost a picture of his opponent’s battered and bloodied face on Instagram, which many considered to be classless.

Still, he’s a young fighter and he’s learning how to navigate his way through what is already a confusing climate in mixed martial arts.

Moving forward, it’ll be pretty interesting to see what the promotion does with him next.

What do you think about this incident? Did you enjoy Ian Garry’s victory over Song Kenan? What do you believe will be next for him in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!