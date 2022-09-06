Fans react to the altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa at the UFC PI

Fans have been quick to react to the altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa at the UFC PI.

It was Paulo Costa who shared a video (see that here) on his YouTube channel of the altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Costa shared what transpired in the video saying:

“And (Chimaev) said my name. He called me to talk. And I went there, I faced him. He said, ‘Hey, Borrachinha, why you talk about me?’ (LAUGHS) I say, ‘Man, why I talk about you? You want to fight me?’ He said, ‘No, I want to know why you talk about me.’”

Continuing Paulo Costa said:

“(I replied), ‘If you beat Nate Diaz, I want to fight you.’ And he froze! He say, (Dumfounded facial expression), ‘OK, so let’s fight now.’ And his whole team (went) to the middle between me and him. Man, this guy is scared. He’s scared as f**k! And I will show for you guys the whole video. Go look.”

The situation did not escalate any further as Khamzat Chimaev, accompanied by his teammates, ultimately walked away.

Fans took notice of the video as well as Costa’s comments and reacted to the altercation on social media with the following messages:

“Khamzat is putting on an act. Once they drag him into deep water, he’ll get exposed.”

“Let’s get one thing clear, Costa would smash Khamzat if he was so good why is he fighting at 170? Move up and fight Costa at 185.”

“Khamzat may be a good fighter but his personality is insufferable…would absolutely love to see Diaz finish him this weekend.”

“Easy to be tough when u got 10 guys with u, if he was there alone, Costa woulda wrecked him.”

“Costa is smarter than he seems to be.”

“Costa would knock this guy out wtf are you guys talking about.”

“Kumshot is fake and will get exposed soon.”

While ‘Borz’ talked trash, it looks like the majority of fans are on the side of Paulo Costa according to the comments.

It will be Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) vs Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) this coming Saturday, September 10th in the welterweight main event at UFC 279.

Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) most recently defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) at UFC 278 in their middleweight bout.

Would you like to eventually see a Chimaev vs Costa bout in the Octagon? Will you be watching UFC 279 this weekend? Will ‘Borz’ continue to add to his winning streak or will Diaz hand him his first loss?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

