Daniel Cormier explains why he has an issue with Tony Ferguson moving up to welterweight and fighting Li Jingliang at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier, UFC commentator, is explaining why he has an issue with Tony Ferguson moving up to welterweight.

It will be Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) vs Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA) this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main welterweight bout will see Ferguson, 38, attempting to recover from a four fight losing streak. ‘El Cucuy’s’ latest knockout loss came in May of this year against Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

Following the latest loss, Ferguson has been training with Jackson Wink and is moving back up to welterweight status. Ferguson, back in 2011, earned his UFC contract at welterweight when he claimed The Ultimate Fighter season 13 title.

As for Li Jingliang, he’s had 7 wins in his last 10 fights. ‘The Leech’s’ most recent victory came against Muslim Salikhav (18-3 MMA) this past July.

Daniel Cormier, speaking on his ‘DC & RC’ ESPN show explained his issue with Ferguson moving up to welterweight (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I want to see something positive. I want to see something change – some changes that he has made since he has been to (Greg) Jackson’s gym, Jackson Wink down in Albuquerque, (N.M.). So I want to see something different. Here’s the issue for me: When you get knocked out at 155 by Michael Chandler, when you get TKO’d at 155 by Justin Gaethje, when you get dominated by Beneil (Dariush) and Charles Oliveira at 155, it would not seem like going up to welterweight would be the move.”

Continuing Daniel Cormier said:

“But if there is a guy that could let go of the past and everything that happened prior to go and try to make a statement, it is Tony Ferguson. But in Li Jingliang, this guy is tough. He hits hard, and this is a very difficult matchup in his first time fighting at welterweight in a long time. So while I’m looking for something positive, I don’t expect all that much as of right now. He’s going to have to show me something.”

Will you be watching Ferguson vs Jingliang this Saturday? Do you believe ‘El Cucuy’ can turn the tides and pull out a win at welterweight?

