Ex-UFC vet blasts “double standard a** bulls**t” from Dana White about MMA not being a career

To fight in the UFC has long been positioned by Dana White as less of a career-minded pursuit and more of a chance to jettison toward stardom, which drew a bit of an impassioned reaction from a former UFC contracted athlete. During an interview on Triggernometry, the UFC figurehead covered several subjects, and at one point delved into his viewpoint on how a UFC fighter should approach their pursuits inside the octagon.

As he delved into that particular topic, White said,

“I tell all these guys this isn’t a job, this isn’t a career, this is an opportunity for you to become as famous as you can possibly be. Many people around the world see the great things that you’ve accomplished and make as much money as you can possibly make. Then there’s a second part of your life that they have to go out and figure out who they are and what they want to do.”

Former UFC combatant and respected pro wrestler ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor responded to the UFC promoter via a recent re-tweet. With a video excerpt from the podcast appearance posted to X account @jedigoodman, Lawlor stated,

“Double standard a** bulls**t”

Lawlor entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship fold during the eighth season of The Ultimate Fighter until his final fight for the promotion at UFC 196: Diaz vs. McGregor.

Dana White accepts blame for massive brawl in the crowd at UFC 322

The latest UFC pay-per-view featured many notable fights play out, but one of the more highly discussed brawls took place in the crowd. Dillon Danis, ‘John Pork’, and a host of adversarial fighters assembled closely together in cageside seats broke down into a group fight, which has since seen White clarify that Danis will not be invited to future UFC events.

Danis is one of the more controversial figures in the sport and was already involved in the infamous post-fight brawl of 2018 that saw a group fight erupt after Khabib Nurmagomedov secured a submission win over Conor McGregor. White mentioned all of this in the post-fight press conference and touched on how some had tipped him off to Danis being there. The Ultimate Fighting Championship figurehead said that the Misfits MMA champion had a ticket, let him take his seat, but also keep a bit of a closer eye on him.

White accepted blame for the melee between Danis and the myriad of Dagestan fighters close to him with the jiu jitsu standout seemingly being banned from UFC events forever.

