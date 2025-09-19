Dillon Danis “I could strangle [Terence Crawford] in under 30 seconds”

By Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025
Terence Crawford press conference

Dillon Danis tipped his proverbial cap to Terence Crawford but also made it clear he feels like he could make short work of the prolific boxer. Crawford recently added to his already rock-solid legacy by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion across three weight classes in the four-belt era.

‘Bud’ Crawford did this by putting on a masterclass performance, jumping up multiple weight classes to defeat Canelo Alvarez in a highly viewed Netflix broadcast. With Crawford on top of the world as the undisputed super middleweight champion, it makes sense that a professional provocateur like Danis would interject himself into the situation to some degree.

Taking to his personal X platform to touch on Crawford’s monumental win over Alvarez on September 13th, Danis said,

“Congrats to Terence Crawford, but what’s the point of boxing when I could strangle him in under 30 seconds”

Terence Crawford could beat Ilia Topuria in MMA or boxing, according to a surging boxing star

The back-and-forth between Terence Crawford as well as Ilia Topuria has taken over headlines recently. Topuria has illustrated confidence that he believes could defeat ‘Bud’ in a boxing bout. But a star of the sweet science thinks Crawford could even beat the UFC champion under MMA rules. While Crawford has a massive legacy under Queensberry Rules, he does have some wrestling experience in his formative years as a youth in Nebraska.

The sentiment about Crawford beating Topuria in mixed martial arts was expressed by Shakur Stevenson during a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. Stevenson stated,

“Those [UFC] guys need to leave Bud alone. If you’re talking about getting in the boxing ring with him, you’re not going to last more than one round, I don’t think. Bud is a guy, that I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to the UFC and beat the s*** out of some guys too. He’s got a great wrestling background, I’ve seen him wrestle real wrestlers on some everyday s***.”

“I think that dude’s just different. Bud’s bigger than [Topuria], I just wouldn’t put it past him. I wouldn’t be surprised, come fight night, if they do an MMA fight, if Bud done knocked him out or choked him to death, something like that. I just wouldn’t be surprised.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

