Emil Meek and Diego Sanchez seemingly agree to fight

Emil Meek and Diego Sanchez, two of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC welterweight division — both in terms of fighting style and personality — are seemingly down to fight each other.

The pair discussed this possibility, and ultimately agreed to it, on Instagram. Meek shared their exchange in a post to Twitter.

«@emilvalhalla Vs. @DiegoSanchezUFC We already agreed to fight, @ufc let me and this legend put on a flurry of violence for the crowd! Let’s open 2020 with a banger ⚔️☄️#Valhallaarmy let them know@we want this: @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite & @ufc ⚡️» pic.twitter.com/xzwNMaVXru — Emil Valhalla Meek (@emilvalhalla) October 20, 2019

The exchange began with Sanchez accusing Meek of using illegal means to manage his weight cut down to the welterweight division’s 171-pound limit. Sanchez then agreed to fight Meek regardless, at which point Meek assured the American that he would never cheat.

Emil Meek has not fought in well over a year. In his last fight, which went down in July of 2018, he was defeated by Bartosz Fabiński by unanimous decision. This loss was preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman, who went on to become the UFC welterweight champ.

Prior to these setbacks, Meek was on a four-fight streak, highlighted by a decision defeat of Canadian veteran Jordan Mein in his UFC debut, and a first-round mugging of Rousimar Palhares outside the UFC.

Diego Sanchez, meanwhile, has spent much — and arguably the best years — of his career at lightweight. More recently, however, he’s been competing back up in the welterweight division. In his most recent fight, he lost a decision to a fellow former lightweight in Michael Chiesa. Prior to that, he defeated Mickey Gall by TKO, and Craig White by unanimous decision. Sanchez, who won the very first season of The Ultimate Fighter, is one of the most battle-tested veterans in the game.

Sanchez and Meek did not decide on a date for the prospective fight, but seem to be targeting early 2020.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.