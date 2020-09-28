Dustin Poirier welcomes boxing matches with Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz

Long-time UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier would be willing to fight either Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz in the boxing ring.

Poirier is currently looking for a fight. He was briefly expected to fight Ferguson at UFC 254 on October 24, but negotiations for the matchup went south.

“The UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN after the potential fight fizzled out. “I will not be fighting on October 24.

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that.” Poirier added. “I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right.”

While Poirier won’t be fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 254, he would be down to fight his fellow lightweight contender in the boxing ring. The same goes for Nate Diaz, who he was expected to fight in late 2018.

Poirier was asked if he was interested in a potential boxing matches with Ferguson and Diaz by a fan on Twitter. He replied with a resounding yes.

This is not the first time Poirier has expressed interest in competing in the boxing ring. In fact, he’s already floated the idea of boxing Diaz specifically.

“I’d be willing to box him if they wanted to do that,” Poirier told MMA Junkie earlier this year. “I wish Zuffa Boxing was around and we’d have an opportunity – him and his brother were always talking about crossing over to boxing, I’d love to put the paws on him and show you guys my boxing skills.”

Dustin Poirier last fought in June, when he defeated New Zealand’s Dan Hooker by decision in one of the best fights of the year thus far. The victory over Hooker separated Poirier from a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

Who do you want to see him fight next?