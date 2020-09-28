Paulo Costa reportedly “very upset” after seeing video of Israel Adesanya humping him

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is reportedly very upset after seeing the video of champion Israel Adesanya humping him at UFC 253.

Adesanya had one of the best performances of his MMA career to date as he dominated Costa with his striking en route to a second-round TKO win. After the ref stepped in to stop the contest, Adesanya could be seen humping Costa on the ground. He then went over to Costa’s corner and told his coach Eric Albarracin that he wanted to ejaculate on him.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Costa’s manager Wallid Ismail said that his client is livid with Adesanya’s actions after the fight. Ismail said that while Costa did hug Adesanya after the fight, he didn’t realize at the time that Adesanya had humped him, and now he’s angry.

“You can’t do that. Borrachinha is angry. It was disgusting, (Adesanya) showed his lack of character. Two warriors settle their issues in the fight, but he’s a bum. That’s the worst thing he could have done. (Costa) is pure anger right now,” Ismail said.

“He’s very upset. He’s very upset. You can lose, but lose in a war, going forward, all or nothing. That’s what upsets him. And what pissed him off the most was Adesanya’s disrespect. He’s mad at him. He said Adesanya will pay for what he’s done. He spoke with Adesanya (after the fight) because he hadn’t seen that yet. That disrespect, he said Adesanya will pay for that.”

A knockout loss for Paulo Costa means that he will likely have to get a couple more victories at 185lbs before he gets back into the title picture. Ismail also said that Costa was considering a move up to 205lbs, but after getting knocked out by Adesanya his goal right now is to get some wins and earn himself a rematch against the man who disrespected him.