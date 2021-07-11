Dustin Poirier slams Conor McGregor for delivering threats of murder ahead of UFC 264

The bad blood between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor spilled over following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 264 event in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (27-7 MMA) collided in their rubber match this evening in Las Vegas. The pair had split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Prior to the highly anticipated trilogy fight, UFC President Dana White confirmed that the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 would be the next man to challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

Tonight’s UFC 264 headliner proved to be another wild but short-lived fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks, but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just moments later. Once it top position on the ground, Dustin Poirier began to unload strikes on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irishman would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle leading to what is believed to be a broken leg.

The official ruling was a Dustin Poirier victory by way of TKO (doctors stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1.

‘The Diamond’ did not let ‘Notorious’ off the hook following his injury as he proceeded to addressed McGregor’s disrespectful trash talk.

“I can take, you know, the trash talk. Like there’s no holds barred with the trash talk, right?” Poirier said to UFC commentator Joe Rogan during his post fight interview. “But murder is something you don’t clown around [about] and you know, there’s no coming back from that. And this guy was saying he was gonna murder me and all kinds of stuff. He was telling me he was gonna kill me tomorrow. I’m gonna leave here in a coffin. You don’t talk like that to people, man. I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family.”

Dustin Poirier continued:

“This guy is a dirt bag, man. I mean, dude, you know, karma’s not a b*tch, she’s a mirror!” And you know, this guy has pressed and said the wrong sh*t and I’ve been busting my ass.”

UFC President Dana White has already said that his intention is to book ‘Poirier vs McGregor 4’ once the Irish star is healed and good to go. Do you want to see Conor and Dustin throw down for a fourth time?