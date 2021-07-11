Cody Garbrandt responds to callout from UFC 264 winner Sean O’Malley

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt responded to the callout from UFC 264 winner Sean O’Malley following last night’s PPV event.

Following his “Fight of the Night” knockout win over Kris Moutinho in the opening pay-per-view bout at Saturday’s UFC 264 card, O’Malley used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out several other fighters in the UFC bantamweight division, including the former champ Garbrandt, who most recently lost to Rob Font by decision back in May. Taking to his social media following the event, “No Love” responded to O’Malley’s request to fight him, and it appears as though Garbrandt isn’t interesting in fighting “Suga.”

There are levels to this kid #SugaFree 💨 ❌ — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 11, 2021

It appears as though Garbrandt isn’t interested in fighting O’Malley at this time, with the justification being that O’Malley’s win over Moutinho wasn’t good enough to land a top-10 opponent such as Garbrandt in his next fight. However, this might have more to do with Garbrandt reportedly moving down to flyweight for his next fight. “No Love” was supposed to fight former UFC flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, for the belt last year but the fight didn’t materialize due to a bad case of COVID-19 for Garbrandt and an arm injury.

Either way, a fight between Garbrandt and O’Malley — two men who prefer to stand in the center of the Octagon and trade blows — would certainly be a fan-friendly bout if it ever were to go down, though it doesn’t appear as though this fight is going to happen anytime soon. For O’Malley, it seems as though he will have to find someone else at 135lbs to fight next. Following back-to-back wins by knockout over Moutinho and Thomas Almeida, it’s likely time that “Suga” gets a top-15 opponent once again.

Do you want to see a bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley?