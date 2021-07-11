Photo | Floyd Mayweather cashes in on Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was able to cash in on Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor for a second time at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) squared off in a rubber match on Saturday night, this after splitting their first two encounters. The pair had initially collided in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Conor McGregor emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping the Irishman with punches in the second round.

In between those two fights with Poirier, Conor McGregor engaged in a highly lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Although he lost the bout via tenth round knockout, McGregor is said to have made over $100 million for his appearance in the squared circle opposite ‘Money’.

Given his familiarity with the Irish star, Floyd Mayweather decided to make a sizeable bet (well for most humans anyway) for McGregor to fall short in his rubber match with Poirier.

Shortly after Dustin Poirier walked away with a first round TKO victory over Conor McGregor this evening, the undefeated boxing legend took to Twitter where he revealed that he cashed in on tonight’s UFC 264 main event.

“Dustin Poirier, thanks for getting me paid.” – Mayweather wrote.

This is certainly not the first time that Floyd Mayweather has taken a shot at Conor McGregor since their blockbuster boxing match in 2016. ‘Money’ has continuously ridiculed McGregor for his performances ever since their encounter inside the squared circle.

What do you think of the news that Floyd Mayweather dropped a fifty thousand dollar bet on Dustin Poirier to defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 264? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!