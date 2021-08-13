Dustin Poirier responds after Nate Diaz suggests he turned down potential fight “They’re lying and you’re getting played”

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier continued to trade barbs on social media this evening, with ‘The Stockton Slugger’ accusing ‘The Diamond’ of ducking a potential fight.

The two stars have exchanged some heated words as of late but both appear interested in a future matchup.

This evening, Nate Diaz took to Twitter with the following accusations:

I knew you was a pussy bitch that’s 2-0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 12, 2021

Boss the fuck up quit being a lil bitch

I do what I want

You do what your told — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 13, 2021

Nate Diaz has never been one to follow the rules, and believes it is time for “The Diamond” to follow suit. Dustin Poirier (28-6) is coming off the biggest paydays, and wins, of his career. Now standing 2-1 over the notorious Conor McGregor, 2-0 in the last year, Poirier has another “super fight” in mind. One we have already been teased with.

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

Diaz and Poirier have long been exchanging words on social media, in fact the two were set to meet back in 2018. The Louisiana native was forced to withdraw, due to a hip injury that would require surgery. It seems Poirier is all but set for a title fight with now champion Charles Oliviera, but will another payday sway him to wait a bit longer for the infamous gold? Poirier seemingly passed up the chance at lightweight gold to take on the massive star, McGregor, in a trilogy bout. Poirier would walk away with a doctor stoppage victory over the Irishman.

Nate Diaz is coming off a loss to contender Leon Edwards. A massive 5th round had many fans talking more about Diaz, than the nearly masterful performance of the victor Edwards. The Stockton native has always been a main draw, from the Stockton slap to the bloody wars, Diaz attracts money in the sport.

The two have been jabbing ever since the 2018 fight fell through, is it finally time we see these two fan favorites across one another in the cage?