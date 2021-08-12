Yoel Romero medically cleared to make Bellator debut

Yoel Romero can resume his fighting career.

Romero was supposed to fight Anthony Johnson in the light heavyweight grand prix but he was removed after failing his physical. The hope for Bellator was he would get cleared in a few months and that ended up being the case.

“I think he is cleared now, so I think we’ll be looking to book him and have him fight before the end of the year,” Coker told MMA Junkie about Romero. “I think he’s good to go on all cylinders moving forward. Give us another week or two and we’ll figure it out and put him on a card somewhere.”

Yoel Romero has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 in March of 2020 for the UFC’s middleweight title. It was his third loss in a row and he was released by the promotion and quickly signed with Bellator.

Although he was supposed to fight in the light heavyweight grand prix, Coker also revealed Romero is open to cutting down to middleweight. However, his return fight at a date TBD will happen at middleweight.

“Yes, he’s going to compete at 205,” Coker said about Coker. “I think he said he’s willing to cut, but right now, he’s at 205.”

Who Romero will fight is uncertain at this time. Johnson is still in the light heavyweight grand prix and is set to face Vadim Nemkov for the belt in the semifinals. However, the promotion does have some notable names that are not in the grand prix like Lyoto Machida and Phil Davis.

Regardless, if Romero does end up cutting down to middleweight, he could get a title shot right away to face Gegard Mousasi if he defends his belt on Friday. It would be a massive fight and one that could’ve happened in the UFC.

Who do you want to see Yoel Romero fight in his Bellator debut?