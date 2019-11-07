Dustin Poirier reacts to Nate Diaz potentially retiring

Last night, Nate Diaz appeared to announce his retirement from MMA. At the very least, it seems as though he’s setting off on another long break.

This development generated reactions from many members of the MMA community. That includes former UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier, who has recently called for a fight with Diaz.

We finally agree on something https://t.co/LEIyjCve4A — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 7, 2019

“Fuck a rematch, this shit was over before it started,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “Goin on out on tour. Peace out fight game.”

“We finally agree on something,” Poirier responded on Twitter.

Diaz fought last Saturday, in the main event of UFC 244 in New York City, and came up short to Jorge Masvidal in a one-and-done “BMF” title fight. The contest ended between the third and fourth rounds when the doctor deemed Diaz’s cuts too severe for him to continue fighting.

After this fight, Diaz briefly called for a rematch with Masvidal, keen for a more decisive ending. Poirier, meanwhile, called for a fight with Diaz.

Poirier and Diaz were scheduled to fight in late 2018, also in New York City. Regrettably, this fight was cancelled at the last minute. Initially, the understanding was that Poirier was forced out of the fight with an injury. More recently, however, “The Diamond” claimed that he withdrew from the fight when negotiations between Diaz and the UFC got rocky.

“[Diaz] wanted it he just couldn’t come to terms with ufc,” Poirier wrote on Twitter. “They offered us the main event at msg but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that’s when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know.

“And thats the whole truth with me and Nate situation ….also I jumped the gun when news came out that he failed a test. He’s always been a guy who pushed for clean eating and clean sport. I shouldn’t have. Doesn’t change the fact that I still want to beat his ass.”

Do you think Nate Diaz is really retiring? If he’s not, do you think a fight with Dustin Poirier makes sense for him?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.