Corey Anderson won’t fight Anthony Smith

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson says he has no interest in a fight against fellow 205lbs contender Anthony Smith.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Fight Nation, Anderson said he won’t fight Smith next. “Lionheart” called out “Overtime” on social media after Anderson knocked out Johnny Walker at UFC 244, but it appears as though Anderson is not interested in fighting Smith at this time. Check out what Anderson said about Smith’s callout below.

🔊 "I have no interest in fighting Anthony Smith." – @CoreyA_MMA responds to the criticism from 'Lionheart' and shares what might be next for him #TLTS@lthomasnews

“I have no interest in fighting Anthony Smith. I called Anthony Smith out after I fought at UFC 232 (beating Ilir Latifi), and he answered back like two minutes back and said ‘No.’ Now this time he’s gotta wait,” Smith said.

According to Anderson, the UFC offered him a fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Sweden back in June. However, Anderson’s child was being born at the same time and he was unable to take that fight due to bad timing. Smith ended up fighting Gustafsson and finished him, while Anderson was forced to wait five more months until the UFC was able to book him in the fight against Walker, which he won in devastating fashion.

Anderson says that he won’t fight Smith and with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones likely fighting Dominick Reyes next, Anderson is unsure who the UFC will book him against next now that he’s ruled out Smith as a potential opponent.

“I don’t see anybody in front of me. That’s the point. I’ve beaten Jan Blachowicz. I’ve beat everybody who’s fought for the title, I’ve beaten all these guys, just give me my due. I’ll let my manager figure out the rest of it. I’m just here to fight. I’m going to train and I’ll be ready,” Anderson said.

If Corey Anderson doesn’t fight Anthony Smith, and Jon Jones fights Dominick Reyes, then who should he fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.