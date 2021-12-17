Dustin Poirier opens as massive favorite in potential UFC fight with Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier has opened as a massive favorite for a potential UFC fight with fellow superstar Nate Diaz.

Poirier (28-7 MMA) most recently competed at last weekend’s UFC 269 event, where he once again fell short in his bid to become the promotions undisputed lightweight world champion, suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira.

Dustin Poirier was heartbroken by the setback and appeared to be contemplating his fighting career immediately following the loss.

However, after taking some time to weigh his options, ‘The Diamond’ recently appeared on The MMA Hour where he said that Nate Diaz was the one fight left that would get him excited.

“When I’ve been laying down thinking about fights, nothing gets me excited — unless Nate Diaz wants to fight,” Poirier said. “If he wants to fight, that gets me excited. But all these other guys like even the new guys, and whoever it is, maybe a name will [get me excited] whenever I hear it, but nothing [right now].”

Diaz (20-13 MMA) obviously caught word of Poirier’s comments and proceeded to challenge the Louisiana native to fight this January in Anaheim.

“I’ll fight DP in January don’t be a scared lil bitch this time now or never,” Diaz wrote in a response to Poirier on Twitter.

Dustin had the ‘why wait’ mentality and replied by offering to fight Nate this very month.

“I’ll fight you this month,” Poirier replied.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were previously booked to collide at Madison Square Garden in November of 2018. However, due to multiple issues on both sides, the fight was ultimately called off.

Given that both men recently expressed their mutual interest in throwing down inside of the Octagon, BetOnline.Ag recently released odds for a potential Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier showdown.

As seen below, ‘The Diamond’ has opened as a massive betting favorite over ‘The Stockton Slugger’.

Nate Diaz +300 (3/1)

Dustin Poirier -400 (1/4)

Who would you be putting your money on in a proposed Diaz vs Poirier matchup given the odds listed above? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!