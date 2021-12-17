Jake Paul claims he’s suffering from memory loss and slurred speech just two years into his boxing career

Jake Paul, 24, claims he is suffering from mood swings, memory loss, and slurred speech less than two years into his boxing career. Despite this, Paul is scheduled to rematch Tyron Woodley on pay-per-view December 18th, after their first bout ended in a controversial split decision win for the YouTuber.

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley knows he came close to finishing Jake Paul in their first encounter back in August. Woodley was able to rock Paul with a right hand in their first contest, but he never pounced on his injured foe to finish the fight.

This led fans to speculate the fight was fixed and that there was a “no-knockdown” rule stipulated in the contract. ‘The Chosen One’ has made it clear that there was no such clause in the original contract he signed with Jake Paul. Instead, he says his lack of killer instinct in their first match in Cleveland stemmed from a throbbing shoulder.

“My shoulder was f*cking sore,” Woodley said on The MMA Hour (h/t MMAFighting). “I ain’t gonna lie. I wanted to [knock him out] but my shoulder was swollen before and I was just kind of swinging on pure thug energy from MMA, not just giving a hell.”

Opening up concerning his health status prior to his upcoming fight with Woodley, in an interview with journalist Graham Bensinger, Paul said: