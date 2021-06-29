Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor trilogy: “You can have all the money in the world but you can’t buy heart and I got that”

Dustin Poirier has a reason as to why he will finish Conor McGregor again at UFC 264.

Poirier and McGregor had their highly-anticipated rematch on Fight Island in January at UFC 257. Early on in the fight, the Irishman had success but Poirier kept landing leg kicks which opened up the head, and “The Diamond” capitalized with a second-round TKO win.

Now, in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas, they will have their trilogy match. It’s an intriguing matchup and Poirier is confident he will get his hand raised again due to him having the heart to do so.

“July 10, I’m going to stop Conor McGregor again,” Poirier said in a UFC promo that aired during UFC Vegas 30. “You can have all the money in the world but you can’t buy heart and I got that.”

There is no question this will be a very intriguing matchup. It’s currently a pick’em price on the odds as both men have paths to victory. Poirier and McGregor are currently 1-1 against each other with both men winning by KO so they will settle the score on July 10. The winner will also earn a lightweight title shot so the stakes are high.

Dustin Poirier enters his fight against McGregor riding a two-fight winning streak. Prior to the TKO win over the Irishman, he had a hard-fought decision win over Dan Hooker in one of the best fights of 2020. The victory got him back into the win column after he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He’s also the former interim lightweight champ and passed on a vacant title fight so he could have the trilogy with McGregor at UFC 264.

