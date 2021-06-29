UFC Vegas 30 rankings update: Julia Avila among winners on the move upwards following big win

The official UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 30, and women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila is among those moving up.

Avila submitted Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s 135lbs bout on the preliminary card. After two close rounds which actually had the judges split heading into the third and final round, Avila put a stamp on the victory by catching a rear-naked choke submission late in the final stanza. It was a tremendous performance by Avila, and she afterward took to social media to vent that she wasn’t one of the card’s $50,000 bonus winners. Regardless of whether or not she got a bonus, Avila looked good and is now the No. 14 ranked fighter at 135lbs.

Other than Avila, there weren’t any notable changes among the fighters who competed at UFC Vegas 30. The card’s main event winner Ciryl Gane was ranked at No. 3 heading into the fight and he beat No. 5-ranked Alexander Volkov, so he didn’t move up. However, he got one heck of a consolation prize as Gane has now been booked to fight Derrick Lewis for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 265 this summer in Houston, Texas. The card’s other big winner, Tanner Boser in the co-main event, didn’t break into the top-15 at heavyweight because Ovince Saint Preux wasn’t a ranked fighter heading into the bout.

In other rankings changes, women’s bantamweight Lina Lansberg moved up to No. 10 while Pannie Kianzad dropped to No. 11. At men’s 135lbs, Cody Stamann made a jump one spot in the rankings, moving to No. 14 with Kyler Phillips shifting to No. 15. Stamann is coming off of a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, while Phillips faces Raulian Paiva next.

Finally, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz moved up one spot in the pound-for-pound rankings. He’s now tied at No. 6 P4P with Dustin Poirier.

What did you think of Julia Avila and her performance at UFC Vegas 30?